From the Henry County Supervisors Meeting

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Thursday morning and heard a presentation by Mike Norris with the Great River Housing Trust Fund. Norris brought a resolution for the supervisors consideration authorizing county financial support of the Trust in the amount of a $10,000 cash match. The Great River Housing Trust Fund helps with affordable housing for low to moderate income households in the region. There are also funds to help with home repairs, down payment assistance, development and other unique partnerships. Over nine years the Trust fund has leveraged 5 million dollars in Southeast Iowa. The supervisors will vote on the resolution at the next meeting.