From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On December 1, 2018, at approximately 2:50AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 309 East Center Street in Winfield, Iowa. The caller stated a male subject came to the residence’s door asking for help. The caller stated the male subject then fell to the ground and appeared to be going in and out of consciousness.

After an investigation by both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Winfield Police Department, it was found that Manuel Ramirez Cayetano of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was under the influence of alcohol. Manuel was examined and cleared by Winfield First Responders. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Public Intoxication – First Offense. This is a Simple Misdemeanor.