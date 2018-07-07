From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On July 4th, 2018, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fireworks followed by gun shots being shot of in Mount Union. Upon investigation it was determined that David Stott, 44, of Mount Union, had fired several handgun rounds into the air in the 100-block of South Spearman Street. David was arrested and charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct, both simple misdemeanors.

On July 5th, 2018, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office learned of a possible violation of an Order of Protection. An investigation determined that Ashley Hayburn, 31 of New London, and Travis Hayburn, 33 of Kirkwood, Il, were communicating. It was also determined that an active Order of Protection was in placed between the two of them through IL. Ashley and Travis were both arrested and charged with Violation of an Order of Protection, a simple misdemeanor.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***