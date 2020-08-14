From the Henry County Recorder’s Office Regarding Deer Tags

Saturday, August 15th is the 1st day to buy your deer tags. It’s the same as last year, any sex deer tag is $28.50 and ONE antlerless tag is $28.50. The 2nd antlerless deer tags are not available until September 15th, unless the quota is gone. There are 925 antlerless tags available again this year for Henry County. The Henry County Recorder’s office will be open Monday – Friday next week 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.