From the Henry County Fair Goat Show and Poultry Show

From the Henry County Fair Goat Show and Poultry ShowWritten by Theresa Rose on July 19, 2020
The Grand Champion Doe at the Henry County Fair Sunday was shown by Bradie Buffington and the Reserve was shown by Cooper Buffington. The Champion Meat Goat was shown by Colin Anderson and the Reserve by Grace Sheetz.
Here are the rest of the judging results:
Champion Jr. Doe-Bradie Buffington, Reserve-Cooper Buffington
Champion Yearling Doe-Camden Buffington, Reserve-Kynlee Buffington
Champion Sr. Doe-Alicianna Kelley
Champion Light Wt Meat Goat-Emmett Garza, Reserve-Cole Meyer
Champion Medium Wt-Grace Sheetz, Reserve-Haley Rohdy
Champion Heavy Wt-Colin Anderson, Reserve-Alexa Lair
Poultry Show Results….Best Breeding Birds and Best Rooster shown by Adaline McLain and Aleah Johnston won Best Egg Production