From the Henry County Fair Goat Show and Poultry Show

The Grand Champion Doe at the Henry County Fair Sunday was shown by Bradie Buffington and the Reserve was shown by Cooper Buffington. The Champion Meat Goat was shown by Colin Anderson and the Reserve by Grace Sheetz.

Here are the rest of the judging results:

Champion Jr. Doe-Bradie Buffington, Reserve-Cooper Buffington

Champion Yearling Doe-Camden Buffington, Reserve-Kynlee Buffington

Champion Sr. Doe-Alicianna Kelley

Champion Light Wt Meat Goat-Emmett Garza, Reserve-Cole Meyer

Champion Medium Wt-Grace Sheetz, Reserve-Haley Rohdy

Champion Heavy Wt-Colin Anderson, Reserve-Alexa Lair

Poultry Show Results….Best Breeding Birds and Best Rooster shown by Adaline McLain and Aleah Johnston won Best Egg Production