From the HCHC Trustees Meeting

The Henry County Health Center Board of Trustees met in regular session Tuesday. Following a public hearing on the project to replace a chiller, cooling tower and air handler. The board was pleased with the five bids received and ended up going with a 1.6 million dollar base bid from Winger Contracting. The project was originally estimated to cost over 2.5 million. CEO Robb Gardner discussed the status of Covid 19 with the board. He noted it’s been 6 months since the country has been dealing with the virus and while spread seemed to have slowed down during the summer months, southeast Iowa has seen a spike in the last 6 weeks…a trend also seen in Iowa and nationwide. HCHC and Great River Medical have been working together to address the increase in cases in Henry, Lee and Des Moines counties. The outbreak at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility and the return to school have contributed to the increase. Regional health officials are urging people to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks and be diligent about hand washing. Gardner also noted that 63% of cases are now reported in people 40 years of age and younger. HCHC has tightened visiting policies and has returned to taking temperatures at the hospital entrance. He emphasized the importance of getting a flu shot as a way to keep the flu and the virus from overwhelming the healthcare system.