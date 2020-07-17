From Senator Rich Taylor

Prepare to vote safely this fall

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

These numbers are a warning sign that the pandemic is getting worse – not better – in Iowa:

Record high daily total of 769 new confirmed COVID-19 cases last weekend

More than 35,000 confirmed cases statewide

More than 750 confirmed Iowa deaths from COVID-19

I am following the advice of public health experts: staying home as much as possible, washing my hands frequently, keeping space between myself and others, and wearing a mask when I’m out in public.

I am also planning to vote by mail in advance of the November 3 general election.

Iowa had what may be the most successful primary election in state history in June.

Our Secretary of State and county auditors heeded lessons learned from other states and took unprecedented steps to keep our primary safe for voters, election workers and our population as a whole. In the process, they boosted civic engagement and voter turnout. Kudos to these leaders for their ingenuity and commitment to public service.

We can continue what they started this fall. Let’s all plan ahead for our health, safety and civic duty. Request your vote-by-mail ballot today for the November 3 election, and encourage others to do the same.

4 steps to vote by mail

Register to vote. Make sure you are registered to vote at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation.

Get a vote-by mail request form. Download the form at sos.iowa.gov/elections/pdf/absenteeballotapp.pdf. Fill it out carefully and sign it.

Return your request form. Mail or deliver your vote-by-mail request form to your county auditor. Find their contact information at sos.iowa.gov/elections/auditors/auditorslist.html.

Track your ballot. Your county auditor will mail you a ballot starting October 5. You can track it at sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Rich Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Rich Taylor is an Assistant Leader. He serves on the following committees: