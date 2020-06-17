From Senator Rich Taylor

REFLECTING IOWANS’ PRIORITIES

The state budget is paid for with Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars and should reflect your priorities. That’s why a balanced budget based on the latest revenue estimates is the first and foremost obligation of the Legislature.

Unfortunately, the $8 billion bundle approved for the fiscal year beginning July 1 failed Iowans on many levels.

Not only was the giant budget passed quickly in the middle of the night with no chance for Iowans to review it and offer feedback, it fails to address immediate concerns in need of balanced solutions, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes:

Protecting the health and safety of all Iowans.

Stabilizing the economy and Iowans’ financial security needs.

Creating a comprehensive Iowa-focused COVID-19 recovery plan.

Instead of spending their time making Iowans lives better, many legislators focused on divisive, partisan issues in the closing days of session. Most strikingly, Iowa’s successful, record-setting June 2 primary election was met with more efforts to discourage Iowans from exercising their Constitutional right to vote.

Iowans expect action from leaders. People are paying attention, speaking out and demanding results. They’re making it clear that they want us to work together for healthier, happier, safer and stronger communities.

As leaders, we have a responsibility to listen, learn and deliver for all Iowans—those who may not share our interests or political views, who don’t look like us or have our resources, and who haven’t had the opportunities we’ve received.

Throughout the interim, I will continue working toward these goals and providing updates through e-newsletters, social media and local meetings.

For the latest progress on what’s happening in state government and its impact locally, stay tuned to senate.iowa.gov/democrats.

To contact me, follow my social media channels or subscribe to my updates, go to senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

Additional information

This is a legislative update from State Senator Rich Taylor, representing Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties. For bio, photos and further information, go to senate.iowa.gov/senator/taylor.

To contact Senator Rich Taylor when the Legislature is in session, call the Senate Switchboard at 515-281-3371. Otherwise he can be reached at 319-931-1568. E-mail him at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

Senator Rich Taylor is an Assistant Leader. He serves on the following committees: