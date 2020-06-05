From Senator Rich Taylor

SESSION RECONVENES

The Iowa Legislature resumed our 2020 session at 9 a.m. Wednesday. We suspended the session in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Since then, nearly every aspect of our lives—at home, work, school, worship and play—has changed dramatically. More than 20,000 Iowans have been infected with the virus, and more than 550 Iowans have lost their lives. A record number of Iowans have filed for unemployment, and thousands have had their paychecks reduced.

The list of stressors Iowans face right now is lengthy. We deserve honest leadership to safely guide us through these trying times.

State leaders must be laser-focused on solutions that address Iowans’ concerns; use available resources to protect education, health care and employment security; and press our federal delegation to provide continued assistance that meets Iowa’s unique needs.

In our reconvened session, my top priorities are:

Passing a balanced budget based on the latest revenue estimates.

Fighting for the short-term and long-term needs of Iowans, businesses and communities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pushing for laws to address racial inequities in Iowa. Many bills have been proposed. I’m hopeful that recent events will motivate all legislators to act.

I encourage you to follow what’s happening at the Statehouse and offer your input:

Get information on each day’s schedule and the bills to be taken up, as well as a live stream of Senate action, at iowa.gov.

At com/iowasenatedemocrats, we will provide updates on the session, and share videos, photos, news and additional resources.

Our caucus website, iowa.gov/democrats, will have bill summaries, news releases and relevant analysis.

To share your concerns and ideas, please email me at taylor@legis.iowa.gov.

