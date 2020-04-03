From Senator Rich Taylor

Slowing the spread by staying home

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be at the top of everyone’s mind. We’re all adjusting to a new normal—talking, thinking and acting differently than we did just a month ago.

We must stay the course, following the best advice of our public health experts. The Coronavirus Task Force has extended its Slow the Spread campaign through the end of April. Please do all you can to make it effective. Most important: Stay home. Limiting contact with others is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.

To that end, Democratic Legislative leaders have called on the Governor to send a clear message about the serious nature of this pandemic by immediately issuing at statewide stay-at-home-order. The request was made after hearing from Iowa medical professionals, watching confirmed cases increase by more than 450% since last week and receiving mounting complaints about the shortage of testing and medical equipment.

This is undeniably a difficult time. Many essential workers are in harm’s way, taking care of others and doing important jobs to ensure the rest of us have what we need. Meanwhile, small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, and tens of thousands of Iowans suddenly find themselves with no resources to provide for their families.

Senate Democrats have put together a COVID webpage at senate.iowa.gov/democrats/covid-19 with helpful resources for the many challenges Iowans are facing right now. It also provides links to information that will keep you up to date on the evolving situation, with more being added as information becomes available.

Additional information

