From New London Supt of Schools Regarding COVID-19

New London School Superintendent Chad Wahls has reached out to district stakeholders with information regarding COVID-19 impact. He said the Department of Education will be leading efforts to coordinate

directly with school districts to provide clear guidance and support for Coronavirus planning and decision making for schools.

The New London School District continues to plan for a possible closure, and is relying on professional resources and the Department

of Education to make the decision on school closures. You may have heard that some schools, in Iowa, are closing for a few weeks. Many of schools that have are extending a scheduled Spring break. In preparation for a possible closure, New London school staff will be developing online lessons for age appropriate grade level students. This will look different at each level. New London Schools will continue to look at practices and responsibilities during these times of uncertainty.

Additional restrictions that have already been put in place:

Salad Bar- School lunch salad bar will no longer be available for students to pick from, however they will incorporate salad bar choices in the regular lunch line that will be served by kitchen staff only. Career Day – Career Day is cancelled as they are limiting visitors in and out of facilities that work with and or around other people. Dinner Theatre is postponed this event to a later date, if you purchased a ticket in advance, you will be reimbursed. Please stay tuned for a future date. HS Honor Band Festival Tuesday, March 17 at W-MU has been cancelled. The State music association has cancelled events through April 6th. Participation in activities on campus with New London students and staff will continue as planned and they will monitor hosting and attending all activities on a weekly basis.

It is important to note that the Iowa Department of Public Health is not currently advising any school closures. In coordination with the Department of Public Health, New London school district is finalizing

identification of key decision points needed to contain and mitigate COVID-19. Included in these decision points will be triggers and metrics to determine if school closures are necessary.

The information changes hour to hour or day to day in regards to what decisions should or shouldn’t be made. Wahls said it seems like as soon as he provides an update, a drastic change of events occurs in another state. He does realize the following states Ohio, Maryland, Oregon,

New Mexico, Michigan, and West Virginia have ordered all school closed. The governor of Kentucky has recommended closing all schools in the state. Large urban school districts such as Atlanta, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Washington, D.C. and Austin, Texas, have also shuttered.

For the general public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low. However, multiple cases have now been reported in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds recently signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, activating the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and

Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan, and fully activated the State Emergency Operations Center. The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

The Department of Education is participating in the State Emergency Operations Center and closely monitoring the situation. The safety of those we serve is of utmost importance.