Friends of Henry County Health Center to host Soup Supper

Friends of Henry County Health Center invites the public to attend the Annual Fall Soup Supper and Bake Sale scheduled for Friday, November 1, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The event is sponsored by Friends of HCHC, and proceeds from the Soup Supper and Bake Sale benefit the Friends of HCHC Healthcare Scholarship Fund.

The evening’s menu offers chili soup, chicken noodle soup, or baked potato bar, relish, crackers, dessert and drink. The price is $9 for a choice of two entrees, $7 for one entrée, and a children’s menu for ages 5 and under is $2. Take out is available. In addition to the soup supper, there will be baked goods, as well as used jewelry for sale. The HCHC Gift Shop will also have a preview of some of the Christmas items that are available in the Gift Shop for the upcoming holiday season.

Call 319.385.6524 for more information.