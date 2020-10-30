Friday, October 30 News

On October 7, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Main Street in Salem.

Upon arrival at the scene it was found that a single-vehicle crash occurred with an injured driver. The driver was identified as Lucas Blint, 39, Mt. Pleasant. Blint was transported to the Henry County Health Center Emergency Room for treatment. Now, as a result of an ongoing investigation the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has charged Blint with OWI, having an open container, no valid license, failure to main control and failure to provide proof of accident insurance.

###

On October 22nd, 2020, at 5:23PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an animal incident in the 3300-grid of Quincy Avenue in rural Lowell, Iowa

Upon arrival at the scene it was determined that a dog had attacked a second dog. One of the dogs involved was destroyed by the property owner. As a result of the investigation Alexander Hoppe, of New London was charged with Rabies Vaccination violation.

###

A woman wanted out of Washington County for assault after dragging a police officer when trying to flee this summer was arrested in Texas on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Communications Office, the Texas State Patrol arrested 42-year-old Mary Bella Brooks of Des Moines. She was wanted on a local warrant for assault on persons in certain occupations with use or display of a weapon, assault while participating in a felony, interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon, theft in the second degree, interference with official acts inflicting bodily injury, and leaving the scene of an accident with an injury. On August 2nd, a Washington Police Officer stopped a vehicle Brooks driving asking her to step out because the car was reported stolen. She refused and drove away, dragging the officer with the vehicle.

###

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following advisory on legal questions related to safe voting on Election Day. He said Voter intimidation is a felony and will not be tolerated in Iowa. No one can destroy, deliver, or handle an application for a ballot or an absentee ballot with the intent of interfering with the voter’s right to vote. No one can interfere with the validity of an election. No one can file a challenge to your right to vote by using false information. No one can post signs, congregate, solicit votes or loiter within 300 feet of the door to a polling place. No one can interrupt, hinder or oppose a voter while in or approaching the polling place or when marking the ballot. Any precinct election official shall order the arrest of any person who behaves in a noisy, riotous, tumultuous or disorderly manner at or about the polls. Multiple state and federal laws protect your rights and address disruptions and unrest on Election Day and after. If you see problems at polling sites, you are encouraged to report them to precinct election officials and local law enforcement. The polls in Henry County are open on Election Day from 7 am to 9 pm.

###

A full moon, Halloween and the end of Daylight Savings Time….all happening this weekend. It’s interesting to note that the full moon is occurring on Halloween in all the United States time zones and according to the Farmer’s Almanac the last time this happened was in 1944 and it won’t happen again until 2039.

Clocks will “fall” back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. Daylight Savings Time runs each year from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. In addition to adjusting your clocks, remember to check and change out the batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.