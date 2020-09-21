Friday Night Incident at Homecoming Game

The investigation continues into an incident that occurred behind the bleachers at the Mount Pleasant Homecoming game. Friday night at about 8:30 the police and Henry County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputies investigated a report that a male subject with either a pellet gun or a bb gun may have shot or shot at someone on the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex practice field. Initially, it was reported that several people were hit and could positively identify the suspect. However, after speaking to the witnesses officers were unable to find any actual victims. The suspect identified by witnesses was verified by officers to be in another town at the time of the incident and at this time does not appear to have been involved.