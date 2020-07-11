Friday Morning Crash

Two people were airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City Friday morning following a single vehicle crash south of Mount Pleasant. Amosa Rasas of St. Louis, Missouri was driving north on Highway 218 when the vehicle went off the roadway near the Salem Stub. The driver over corrected sending the vehicle off the road to the other side where it struck a tree and overturned coming to rest on its top in the ditch. Two passengers, Archie Tinyan and Thomas Quaye, both of St. Louis were injured. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.