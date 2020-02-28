Friday Morning Accident

Mount Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office both responded to a report of a two vehicle collision Friday morning on South Grand Avenue. At about 7:50 am Elizabeth Scandridge of Mount Pleasant was driving south and stopped to turn into the Pilot Grove Savings Bank entrance. The Scandridge vehicle was struck from behind by a car driven by a minor. Scandridge was taken by ambulance to the Henry County Health Center for treatment of possible injuries. A passenger in the other car was taken by private vehicle to HCHC.