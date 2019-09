Friday Accident

On 8/30/19 at about 2:15 pm the Mt Pleasant Police Department responded to the intersection of W Monroe St and White St for a two car collision. It was determined that a car driven by Courtleigh Stroughmatt of Winfield was eastbound on West Monroe. Another car operated by Jeanne Mulford was traveling south on White St and struck the Stroughmatt vehicle. The total damage to vehicles was estimated at $6500. No injuries were reported.