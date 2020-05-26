Free Masks At Hy-Vee

State of Iowa Provides Hy-Vee 75,000 Cloth Masks for Distribution to the Public;

Free Masks to be Given Away on Tuesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (May 25, 2020) — The Iowa Dept. of Public Health has provided Hy-Vee with 75,000 cloth masks to distribute to customers at its more than 125 Iowa grocery stores and drug stores.

Hy-Vee will distribute the free masks in Iowa on Tuesday, May 26, starting at 7 a.m.

Every Hy-Vee grocery store and Hy-Vee Drugstore in Iowa will have approximately 500 Hanes Defender cloth masks to distribute to customers on a first-come, first-served basis. The masks are intended for those who have not been able to obtain a mask to help protect themselves from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The masks were donated to Hy-Vee by the Iowa Department of Public Health, in partnership with HanesBrands Inc., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).