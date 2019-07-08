Fredric Strothman

Fredric StrothmanWritten by Theresa Rose on July 8, 2019
Fredric L. Strothman, 85, of New London, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday with the family present from 5:00 – 8:00. Memorials have been established for a Big River Tractor Club Scholarship; Spina Bifada; and New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.