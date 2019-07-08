Fredric Strothman

Fredric L. Strothman, 85, of New London, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 10:30 AM at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Wednesday with the family present from 5:00 – 8:00. Memorials have been established for a Big River Tractor Club Scholarship; Spina Bifada; and New London Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.