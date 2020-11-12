Freda Mae (Riley) Benedict

Freda Mae (Riley) Benedict, 82, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:30 p.m. at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

She was born on October 25, 1938, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Duane and Mae Elizabeth (Becker) Riley. On January 21, 1962, she married Jimmy E. Benedict at the United Methodist Church in Bonaparte.

Survivors include her husband: Jimmy; one daughter: Sandra (Lonnie) Turner of Farmington; two grandchildren: Meagon Alyse Turner and Austin James (fiancé Kensee Dunn) Turner; one great grandchild: Novalyn Grace Turner; and one brother: Lloyd (Virginia) Riley of Farmington. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter: Carrie Jo Benedict and brothers: John D. Riley and Charles Riley.

Freda graduated from Bonaparte High School as Salutatorian of her class. She worked as a teller at State Central Bank in their Bonaparte, Farmington and Keokuk locations. She also worked for Harmony High School as their head cook, where she earned various certificates in nutrition with the Department of Iowa. Freda was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also a past Girl Scout Leader and a volunteer at Harmony High School.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Greenglade Cemetery with Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery, Farmington.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com