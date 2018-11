Freda Mae McKinnon

Freda Mae McKinnon, 95, of New London, died Monday, November 26, 2018 at New London Specialty Care. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Elliott Chapel with Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 until the time of the service. Private family burial will be held at Burge Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.