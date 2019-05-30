Franklin Avenue Bridge Replacement Set to Begin June 3

Henry County Engineers Office announces a bridge replacement project starting the week of June 3rd. Franklin Avenue (W-55), west of Mt. Pleasant, between 235th Street (Business 34) and Old Highway 34 will be closed for the railroad bridge construction.

There will be a marked detour route.

The Contractor for this project is United Contractors of Johnston, Iowa.

Weather permitting the project will be completed by the end of the year.

Questions can be answered at 319 385-0762.