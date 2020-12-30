Frank Alexander StaleyWritten by Theresa Rose on December 30, 2020
Frank Alexander Staley, 81, of New London, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Henry County Health Center Emergency Department. To say that Frank was a character is an understatement.
According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date in Burge Cemetery, New London. Due to the Covid health crisis, a celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the KAABA Shriners and the New London Rescue Unit. Elliott Chapel, New London is in charge of arrangements.