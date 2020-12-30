Frank Alexander Staley

Frank Alexander Staley, 81, of New London, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Henry County Health Center Emergency Department. To say that Frank was a character is an understatement.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and inurnment will be held at a later date in Burge Cemetery, New London. Due to the Covid health crisis, a celebration of Frank’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for the KAABA Shriners and the New London Rescue Unit. Elliott Chapel, New London is in charge of arrangements.