Frances Schuck

Frances S. Schuck, 82, of Stroughton, Wisconsin, formerly of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 3:14 p.m., Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stroughton.

She was born on November 25, 1935, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Mabel (Corcoran) Schuck.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her seven older sisters: Nora, Rita, Mary Ellen, Alice, Joanne, Florence and her twin, Barbara.

Frances grew up in West Point, Iowa, a town she loved. Her father, fondly referred to as “Doc” was the town dentist and the High School basketball coach. Her mother was not only the mother of eight girls, but the town’s postmaster as well. Frances eventually settled in the Madison, Wisconsin area. She had a very active and full life. She worked at Shopko in Madison, Wisconsin for over ten years. She was a fiercely independent person who overcame many challenges in her lifetime. Frances loved to feed the birds, tend to her garden, decorate for Christmas and was able to enjoy a trip to Disney!

The family would like to thank all of the people who helped make Frances’ life so wonderful. We will never forget the love and respect shown to Frances by: Tara, Nicole, Cassy, Nahavandi, Chris and especially John. It will never be forgotten.

Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory for Calvary Cemetery.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

