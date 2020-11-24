Frances Clarice Walker

Frances Clarice Walker, 84, of Danville, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. She was born February 5, 1936 in West Helena, Arkansas to Frank and Hazel Foree Lawhon. On June 6, 1954, she married Lynn J. Walker at West Helena Baptist Church.

Clarice was a 1954 graduate of West Helena High School and was a member of New Song Christian Life Church in Lowell. She was a homemaker, worked at Coen Plumbing, , sold AVON, cooked at the Danville Care Center and was a home health care aide. She enjoyed crafts, especially quilting and sewing, making pound puppies and dolls and was known for her beautiful Barbie doll clothes.

She is survived by her husband Lynn Walker of Danville; sons Michael Walker and Evan (Jo) Walker, both of Danville; son-in-law Jeff Ridgway of Danville; six grandchildren; Jeremiah (Chasity) Walker, Joshua (Becky) Walker, Miles (Heidi) Ridgway, Morgan (Ashley) Walker, Mindy Walker, Mitch Walker; three great-grandchildren; Kameron, Gavin and Keagan Walker; and two sisters, Ann (Wayne) Stevens and Judy (Jim) Moore, both of Arkansas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother David Lawhon and her beloved daughter Kathy Ridgway who died November 1, 2020.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 27th at Jaggar Cemetery, rural Danville with Pastor Brian Swafford officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Song Christian Life Church. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottchapel.com.