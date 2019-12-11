Fort Madison Officer-Involved Shooting

The Fort Madison Police Department contacted the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to request an independent investigation into the shooting. Per protocol, the name of the police officer is being withheld pending an interview with the DCI.

Departments responding to the incident consisted of the Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections-Probation and Patrol, Iowa State Fort Madison Penitentiary, West Point and Donnellson Police Department, Fort Madison Fire Department and the Lee County Ambulance Service.

No additional information will be released at this time.