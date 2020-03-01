Former Mount Police Chief, Terry Sammons, Passes

Terry K. Sammons, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with family present from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at The First United Methodist Church with Tim Sammons, Dana Kuster, and Brad Gillis officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Memorial Fund. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born December 16, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Terry Keith was the son of Floyd and Gladys (White) Sammons. He was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and completed training at the Police Academy in Ft. Dodge, IA in 1974. He married Toni Marshall and they later divorced. On July 1, 1979, in Mt. Pleasant, he married Christi Statler.

Terry worked at the Mt. Pleasant Police Department for 36 years retiring as Chief of Police in 2012. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, shooting archery, riding motorcycles, and riding bikes. He liked to work out and kept in shape, was a gun collector and marksman. He especially relished time following his granddaughter’s activities and playing with them and his grandson.

Along with his wife Christi, Terry is survived by one son, Tanner (Brandy) Sammons of Broomfield, CO; two daughters, Tara (Seth) Huizenga of Wataga, IL, and Codi (Austin Conaway) Sammons of Conesville, IA; one brother, Gary (Beverly) Sammons of Burlington, IA; and four sisters, Ramona (James) Colvin of Ottumwa, IA, Sandra (Richard) Paul of White Oak, IA, Donna (James) Baxter of Atlanta, GA, and Debra Sammons of Rome, IA; one sister in law, Melva Sammons of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and five grandchildren; Avery Sammons, Olive Woodsmall, Violet Huizenga, Clover Huizenga, and Myles Conaway.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jerry.