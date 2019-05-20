Former Mount Pleasant Youth Part of WDM Valley’s State Record Relay Teams

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — A former Mount Pleasant youth who now attends West Des Moines Valley was a big part of a pair of new state record relay teams this past weekend at Drake Stadium.

WDM Valley junior Creighton Mitchell, once a terrifice middle school athlete here in Mount Pleasant, ran the anchor leg of the 4A-winning 4x200m race for the Tigers.

Their relay team — Jon Shaner, Matt Mahoney, Ryan Neu and Mitchell — set the new all-time record running 1:26.17.

That mark broke the previous best time of 1:26.40 which was set by Iowa City High in 1997.

Mitchell was also a part of second state record team, running on the Tigers 4×100 team that set the track on fire with a time of 41.68, besting a record set six years ago by Waterloo West.

As a team, West Des Moines Valley won their third-straight Class 4A title.

Mitchell is also a decorated football star, playing running back for the Tigers’ football team.

He currently holds one offer from the University of North Dakota.