Former Insurance Agent From Richland Charged for Insurance Fraud

Charges against Hill, a former Iowa licensed insurance agent, stem from an investigation that began in May of 2018. It is alleged that Hill issued a phony certificate of insurance to a customer which was later present in support of a claim for benefits pursuant to an insurance policy. Hill’s Iowa insurance producer license was revoked by the Iowa Insurance Division in January of 2019 (https://iid.iowa.gov/documents/enforcement-orders-and-actions/in-the-matter-of-renee-l-hill).

On April 25, 2019, Hill was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.

No additional information will be provided at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

###