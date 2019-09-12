Forestry Field Days Planned Across Iowa This Fall

Participants will learn about the value of their trees and woodlands, and connect with professionals who understand the importance of forestry

AMES, Iowa – Iowans interested in the care of trees, forests and natural resources should consider attending a forestry field day this fall, held by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and various public and private partners.

Topics will include how to manage a forest for profit, water quality, wildlife and the aesthetic value of trees. Additional topics will include forest establishment, tree protection and invasive species control, herbicide use, forest products, portable sawmills, timber marketing and the legal aspects of forestry.

“Trees, woodlands and forests are often vastly under-utilized by Iowa landowners,” said Billy Beck, assistant professor and extension forestry specialist at Iowa State. “These forestry field days provide Iowans the knowledge and resources to harness the true power of their forests.”

Bruce Blair, an area forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the field days will center around “edu-tainment,” providing a unique combination of information, networking and time in the outdoors.

Six field days are planned for October, with the first Oct. 1 at the Shimek State Forest in Lee County.

Registration information for each event is available on the ISU Forestry Extension website, under the “Educational Opportunities” section.

Beck became the Iowa State forestry specialist in August, and said he is looking forward to meeting Iowans and talking about the importance of the state’s trees and woodlands.

Field day partners include the Iowa Tree Farm Program, Iowa Walnut Council, Natural Resources Conservation Service, private forestry consultants, loggers and sawmill operators, as well as private landowners.

Dates and locations: