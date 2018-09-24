Food Preservation Class

Food Preservation 101 is a ninety-minute overview of general food preservation principles. The class includes current recommendations for canning, freezing and drying, display of equipment and utensils and sources for safe and tested food preservation information. Dial-gauge pressure canner lid testing is also available.

This class will be offered Thursday, September 27 from 5:30-7pm at the Des Moines County Extension Office (1700 West Mt. Pleasant St, West Burlington, IA). Cost is $5.00 and registration is required. For more details or to register visit the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County website (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/henry/).