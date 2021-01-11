Florence L. Olomon

Florence L. Olomon, 73, of New London passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Danny Buck officiating. The family will be present from 4 to 7 Friday evening at the Murphy Funeral Home. A memorial has been established in her memory. Those attending the services are required to wear a mask.

The Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

