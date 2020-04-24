Florence Edna Kinney

Florence Edna Kinney, 97, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

A private graveside service will be held at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with Reverend David Bracht-Wagner officiating. A Celebration of Life Service for Florence will be held at a later date to be announced. In honor of Florence, memorials may be directed to VFW Auxiliary Post 2561 of Mt. Pleasant and the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.