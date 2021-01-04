Flat Tire Leads to Arrest

On December 29th at approximately 05:52 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received report of a vehicle with a flat tire near MM245 on Highway 34 in Rural New London. Upon arrival it was discovered that the driver Maurice Green, 21, operator of a 2012 Chrysler 200, was driving with a suspended license. Maurice was charged with Driving Under Suspension. It was also discovered that passenger Cieara Bell, 20, was wanted on multiple warrants out of Polk County and subsequently taking into custody.