Fire Destroys Mobile Home

A fire Sunday night destroyed a mobile home. The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was called out at 11:30 pm to 1568 lot 15 Park Circle Green Valley mobile home park. Two engines, a tanker and 12 firefighters were on the scene for about 3 hours. The owners were home when the fire broke and were alerted by the smoke alarms. No one was hurt but the home was destroyed.