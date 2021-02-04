Fire Crews Returning to Quarters

At about 1:30 pm Thursday Mount Pleasant, Salem and New London Fire crews wrapped up the scene of a saw mill fire. Mid-morning the Mount Pleasant Department was paged out to Kentucky Avenue south of Mount Pleasant and east of Hwy 218 for a report of a saw mill that was on fire. KILJ had an unconfirmed report that the mill was not in operation and hasn’t been. No other details are available at this time including how the fire started.