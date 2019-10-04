FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mount Pleasant Community School District

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, to review/discuss:

 

  1. FY19 Year End Financial Reports

 

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

