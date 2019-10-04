FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on October 4, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, to review/discuss:
- FY19 Year End Financial Reports
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, October 4, 2019, to review/discuss:
- FY19 Year End Financial Reports
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome