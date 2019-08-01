Finance and Policy Committees to meet

Mount Pleasant Community School District

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, to review/discuss:

Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Information 2019-2020 Milk and Bread Bids Athletic Facilities Usage Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University Laptop Computer/iPad Insurance Renewal Iowa’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Project FY19 Budget Update/Closeout

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome

POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office

1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 to review/discuss:

Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Priorities Review Board Policy 703.7 Payroll Periods Review Board Policy 602.18 Guidelines for the Use of Professional Therapy Dogs Review Board Policy 202.6 Conflict of Interest Facilities Use Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University

The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome