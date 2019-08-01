Finance and Policy Committees to meet

Finance and Policy Committees to meetWritten by Theresa Rose on August 1, 2019
Mount Pleasant Community School District
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education FINANCE COMMITTEE will meet at 2:30pm on Friday, August 2, 2019, to review/discuss:
- Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy Information
- 2019-2020 Milk and Bread Bids
- Athletic Facilities Usage Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University
- Laptop Computer/iPad Insurance Renewal
- Iowa’s Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust Project
- FY19 Budget Update/Closeout
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome
POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING
Mt. Pleasant CSD – Central Office
1010 East Washington Street – Suite 102
Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641
The Mount Pleasant Board of Education POLICY COMMITTEE will meet at 4:10pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 to review/discuss:
- Review Iowa Association of School Board Legislative Priorities
- Review Board Policy 703.7 Payroll Periods
- Review Board Policy 602.18 Guidelines for the Use of Professional Therapy Dogs
- Review Board Policy 202.6 Conflict of Interest
- Facilities Use Agreement with Iowa Wesleyan University
The meeting is open to the public and patrons are welcome