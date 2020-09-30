Fiddler Annie Savage Recognized

Mount Pleasant native Annie Savage has been recognized with an International Bluegrass Music Association Award for Mentor of the Year. The IBMA Momentum Awards recognize artists and business people in the early years of their bluegrass music careers. Mentor of the Year recognizes an individual who has made a significant impact on the lives and careers of new bluegrass artists and industry professionals. Savage is a PhD. candidate in Creative Musicianship and String Education. She is a band leader, songwriter, high school orchestra director and serves as the head of the Musicians Owning Excellence mentoring program for high school and college students. She is also a member of the Leadership Bluegrass planning committee. In her acceptance Savage dedicated the award to her mentor growing up in Mount Pleasant, Doc Nau and his family.