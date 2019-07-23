FEMA makes additional assistance available to public entities

DES MOINES – Gov. Reynolds has received word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has made additional assistance available to public entities and nonprofits in six counties impacted by severe weather between March 12 and June 15.

Appanoose, Davis, Henry, Lucas, Monroe, and Wayne counties have been added to a disaster declaration issued by President Trump on March 23, 2019, making them eligible to apply for the federal Public Assistance Program.

Public entities and nonprofits in these counties are now eligible to apply for funding for emergency work and protective measures, along with assistance for permanent work, including repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, through the Public Assistance Program. Prior to these additions, 74 counties were eligible for Public Assistance under this disaster declaration.

For more information visit www.floods2019.iowa.gov or contact 2-1-1.