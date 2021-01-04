Fatal Fire in Mediapolis

On January 3 at approximately 5:04p.m. the Mediapolis Fire Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a structure fire located at 10613 Center St. in Mediapolis, IA. Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 5:07p.m. and the structure was fully engulfed in fire. An unidentified deceased subject was located inside the structure. The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to assist with the investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for the deceased. The cause of the fire is undetermined but is not considered suspicious at this time. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.