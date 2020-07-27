Farmland Leasing Meetings in August

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is conducting farmland leasing meetings across five different sites in Southeast Iowa during July and August 2020. Meeting sites include Donnellson, Oskaloosa, Fairfield, Columbus Jct. and Mt. Pleasant. Due to COVID-19, fewer meetings will be held this year. Meetings are coordinated by county ISU Extension and Outreach offices.

The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2021 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. In addition, a brief economic outlook will be presented along with a look at farmland prices. According the Cash Rental Rates for Iowa – 2020 Survey released in mid-May, the average 2020 cash rent statewide is $222 per tillable acre, a slight increase from $219 in 2019. Average cash rents have remained stable the last couple of years.

The Mt. Pleasant meeting site will be August 24, 2020, beginning at 1:30 pm with doors open at 1 pm. This meeting will be at the Henry County Extension Office- 127 N. Main in Mt. Pleasant. The meeting will last approximately two hours and will be facilitated by Charles Brown, Farm Management Specialist, with ISU Extension and Outreach.

Pre-registration is required at least two days before the meeting and a $20 per individual or $30 per couple fee is payable at the door. Due to COVID-19 and limited seating at some facilities, you must pre-register. If you have concerns about safety practices being implemented, please contact the county extension office. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management and leasing arrangements.

Contact the Henry County Extension office at (319) 385-8126 with your questions or to pre-register on or before noon on August 21, 2020.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar for a meeting near you at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html.