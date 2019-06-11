Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons are now available for eligible WIC recipients and low-income seniors.

Qualifying Iowans Can Now Use WIC Coupons

at Farmers Markets

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 11, 2019) – Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons are now available for eligible WIC recipients and low-income seniors.

The WIC and Senior FMNPs provide eligible Iowans with checks that can be redeemed for fresh produce at authorized farmers markets and farm stands between June 1 and October 31, 2019.

“The WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are unique because the vouchers can only be used at Iowa farmers markets,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “This helps support local food production and makes healthy fruits and vegetables available to all Iowans.”

It’s estimated that more than 650 vendors participate in the WIC and Senior FMNPs each year. More than $3,750,000 in WIC and Senior FMNP Dollars have been redeemed over the past five years.

The Farmers Market Nutrition Programs are administered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship in partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department on Aging. For more information contact Paul Ovrom at 515-242-6239 or Paul.Ovrom@iowaagriculture.gov.

About the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides eligible WIC recipients with nine checks valued at $3 each. The checks will be distributed statewide on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible individuals may pick up checks at arranged appointments or at regularly scheduled clinic appointments.

A combination of state and federal funds will be used to make benefits available to more than 26,000 eligible WIC recipients this year. The WIC agencies are distributing checks and nutritional education information now. Eligible individuals can visit idph.iowa.gov/Contact-Us for more information.

About the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides ten checks valued at $3 each to eligible individuals. The checks are available through the Area Agency on Aging offices and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

A combination of state and federal funds will be used to make benefits available to more than 19,200 eligible seniors this year. The Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) are distributing checks and nutritional education information now. Visit iowaaging.gov/area-agencies-aging or call the Iowa Department on Aging at (800) 532-3213 to learn more.