Farmers Encouraged to Vote in Corn Checkoff Director Elections

JOHNSTON, Iowa, June 20, 2018 –The Iowa Corn Promotion Board (ICPB) will hold elections in Crop Reporting Districts 4, 5, 8, and 9 on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Iowa corn farmers elect their peers to serve on the ICPB to oversee the investment of funds generated by the Iowa corn checkoff. The Board’s primary activities include domestic and foreign market development, research into new and value-added corn uses, and education about the corn industry.

Crop Reporting Districts 4, 5, 8, and 9 can vote at their local county ISU extension office for their representation on the ICPB for a 3-year term. Anyone who has produced and marketed 250 bushels of corn or more in Iowa in the previous marketing year is eligible to vote in the election.

Producers unable to visit the extension office on July 17 may vote by absentee ballot. Absentee ballots are available by request until June 25 by contacting the Iowa Corn office at 515-225-9242 or at iowacorn.org. Absentee ballots must be postmarked or returned to the Iowa Corn Office no later than July 17. Results of the election will be made public on July 23.

Candidates are as follows:

USDA Crop Reporting District #4 (Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Monona, Sac, Shelby, and Woodbury)

Larry Buss , Harrison County

, Harrison County Brandon Strutzenberg, Calhoun County

USDA Crop Reporting District #5 (Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story, Tama, and Webster)

Michael Fritch, Jasper County

Jasper County Rod Pierce, Boone County

USDA Crop Reporting District #8 (Appanoose, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Union, Warren, and Wayne)

Corwin Fee , Marion County

, Marion County Gary Petersohn, Ringgold County

USDA Crop Reporting District #9 (Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington)