Farm Transition / Farm Estate Planning Meeting

Transitioning the farm to the next generation is usually not conceived at the dinner table on the back of a napkin. It is a lengthy process that, done properly, can take several years to complete. Join us on September 19, 2019 at the Henry County Extension Office, 127 N. Main Street, Mt Pleasant, for our Farm Transition/Farm Estate Planning meeting. Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, will address the following questions:

How do you treat on-farm heirs and off-farm heirs?

Is a business entity structure change needed?

What are the top ten mistakes that should be avoided?

How do you evaluate sweat equity?

Should assets be transferred before death or wait to take advantage of step-up in basis?

A meal will be served at 6:00 p.m. and the presentation will conclude at approximately 8:30. The registration fee is $20 and pre-registration is required by September 16th. To register call 319-385-8126 or email dwellman@iastate.edu.