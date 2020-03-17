Family Medicine of Mt. Pleasant P.C. COVID-19 Update

as of Monday, March 16th, 2020

• We are temporarily making the below changes for the next 2 weeks, however, please keep in mind that this could change.

o Our office will be scheduling/rescheduling Healthy Patient Visits during morning hours only. We ask that if the patient, or any person attending or bringing the patient in, is showing ANY signs of a sickness that you cancel the appointment. We are attempting to make our morning appointments a contagion-free environment.

o Our office will be scheduling/rescheduling Sick Patients in the afternoon hours only.

o We will be temporarily STOPPING our WALK-IN clinic at this time.

o All persons entering the clinic will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms.

o All Family Medicine patients who keep their appointments will be given the option to wait in their vehicle after registering.

o We realize these changes will make an impact to you, our valued patients, however, we must take steps to try and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

• What we ask of our patients and guardians.

o Please limit the number of people you bring into our office to the patient and parent/guardian only.

o If you have traveled to any country outside of the United States and/or any area in the US that has a high rate of Coronavirus infection, please contact us by phone before coming to your appointment for current recommendations.

o If you have any of the symptoms of the Coronavirus, please CALL first and DO NOT walk-in into our office. The CDC reports that symptoms include Fever, Cough, and Shortness of Breath.

• If you have any questions about the above temporary changes, please CALL our office during normal business hours: 319-385-6700, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Feel free to send us messages through our Facebook page as well.

• If you have any questions about the COVID-19 virus that we cannot answer, please contact the Iowa Department of Public Health 24-hour hotline by dialing 2-1-1.

• Thank you for your understanding and kindness to our staff during this very busy and stressful time.

• If you know family members, friends, or colleagues who visit our practice and do not partake in social media, please share this information with them as we are doing the very best to inform everyone, but we need your help.

Thank you! We love what we do and we’re here for you!

Sincerely,

The staff at Family Medicine of Mt. Pleasant P.C.