False Report Charges

During the month of April, 2020, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of multiple reports regarding/reported by Amanda Gorrell, 41, of Mt Pleasant, Iowa. During a subsequent follow-up and investigation into these reports, information reported was determined/known to be false in nature. As a result of these incidents and investigation Amanda Gorrell was charged with eight (8) counts of False Report to Public Entity and one (1) count of Violation of No Contact Order, all Simple Misdemeanors.

Amanda was later located and taken into custody on May 8th, 2020, with warrants resulting from the above incidents. Also including a warrant issued for Violation of Probation. Amanda was transported and taken to the Henry County Jail.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department as well as multiple other law enforcement and public service agencies in the state. Also including law enforcement from local police departments in Illinois and Indiana.