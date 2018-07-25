Fairfield Man Found Dead in County Park

On July 24, 2018 at 8:11 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the parking lot of Shelter number 3 at the Jefferson County Park for a motor vehicle accident. According to the dispatcher, a vehicle had hit a tree and the airbags in the vehicle had deployed.

Upon arrival on the scene, it appeared that a white Honda CRV had hit a large tree on the outskirts of the parking lot and was extensively damaged. Midwest ambulance crews as well as Fairfield Fire and Police assisted at the scene where it was determined the driver of the vehicle was deceased.

The driver was Fairfield resident Robert Brent Iverson. It was determined that the accident had occurred earlier in the morning and Mr. Iverson was found by park employees.

This incident is still under investigation.