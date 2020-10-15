Fairfield High School Fire Update

Following the call for emergency response to the Fairfield High School the morning of October 14, responding emergency services personnel were able to locate the remnants of a small fire still smoldering in a top-floor bathroom. Fire department personnel were able to extinguish the embers. The flame and smoke damage was contained to the bathroom and did not spread to other areas of the school.

Charges have been filed against a 15-year-old juvenile as a result of the investigation into yesterday’s emergency response to the Fairfield High School. Fairfield Police worked throughout the day with assistance from the Fairfield Fire Department, school staff and the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office. The juvenile was identified and charged with Reckless Use of Fire, a serious misdemeanor. The case has been referred to the Juvenile Court Officer.

Records regarding a juvenile charged with the commission of a crime are confidential. Therefore, no other information will be made available. A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the child in question is innocent until proven guilty through the juvenile court process.