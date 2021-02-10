Fairfield Chamber Hosts Legislative Briefings

The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to provide Jefferson County residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers during a series of four public forums during the Iowa legislative session. This monthly session will be held from 7:30-9:00am on the third Saturday of January, February, March, and April.

Legislators will provide a brief update followed by open Q&A moderated by Chamber CEO, Darien Sloat. These events are free and open to the public.

Questions for candidates are welcome ahead of the event by emailing Darien Sloat at ceo@fairfieldiowa.com, or calling the Chamber at (641) 472-2111.

Questions will be accepted in an orderly fashion the morning of the event.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, these meetings will be held virtually on Zoom. Attendance is free.

Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Forum Zoom Meeting

Saturday, February 20th, 2021 from 7:30 – 9:00am

Join Zoom Meeting online by clicking this link:

Join Zoom Meeting

Location: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84320450228?pwd=akVtRXJpeG1CL2VzR2xXQjVXbGcyZz09

Meeting ID: 843 2045 0228

Passcode: 233378

One tap mobile +13126266799,,

Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (ChicagoMeeting ID: 843 2045 0228

Passcode: 233378

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcwjP5xdUi

Thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible and also provide an opportunity for high school students to attend as their guest and learn about the political process. The February 2021 Legislative Forum Sponsor is Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.

For more information, please contact the Chamber at 641-472-2111 or email ceo@fairfieldiowa.com